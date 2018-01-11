How It Works
Choose a Style and Get Matched with an Artist
Check the artists' drawings and select your favorite style
Tell the Artist What You Want In Your Card
Describe how you want your card to look like and who is the recipient
Review Your Card
and Get It Delivered
Review draft, add a message and get it mailed in a pretty envelope
Freestyle Art
"My girlfriend is a beautiful Californian blonde girl who loves the beach. I want to send her a card with an image of her in art"
Photos in Drawings
"Please draw a Happy New Year card from this photo of us"
Invite
"I want to invite my boyfriend to go on a trip with my van together"
Love Cards
"Can you draw a funny 'I love you' card to my girlfriend?"
Caricatures
"My boyfriend loves mountain bikes. Can you draw him biking?"